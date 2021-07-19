Jagan’s Tadepalli residence turns into a war zone!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s official residence-cum-camp office in Tadepalli has turned into a war zone since Monday morning due to “Chalo Tadepalli” call given by students and youth organisations belonging to Opposition TDP and Left paties.

The student and youth organisations are trying to lay siege to Jagan’s residence as part of “Chalo Tadepalli” protest rally demanding enhancement of jobs announced under the recent annual recruitment calendar announced by Jagan government.

Jagan released annual recruitment calendar to fill 10,143 vacant posts in various state government departments on June 18 for the year 2021-22 till March 2022. But student organisations are angry at notifying just 10,143 posts while the vacancies in government departments are over 2 lakhs.

The Jagan government has deployed three SPs, DSPs and thousands of policemen around Jagan’s residence and blocked all the roads leading to Jagan’s house in Tadepalli to prevent student organisations from reaching his house. Despite this, scores of student activisits ventured on to the roads since today morning and trying to reach Jagan’s house breaking police cordon.

The police arrested hundreds of students activists. This led to clashes between students and police at several locations.

A curfew atmosphere is prevailing in Tadepalli with heavy police restrictions and presence of heavy police force in the area.