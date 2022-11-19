Is Love Today the next Sensation?

Love Today is one small film that released in Tamil and it grossed more than Rs 50 crores in just two weeks. The film discusses about the modern relationships and is a satire about the youth. The film also narrates about how people are into multiple relations utilizing the social media platforms. Top producer Dil Raju is bringing the film to Telugu and Love Today is releasing next Friday. The trailer of the film is trending on top spot and it seems like a sure shot winner. The trailer is hilarious and is packed with emotions and entertainment.

Trade circles predict that Love Today is the next winner of the season. Though several directors suggested Dil Raju to remake the film in Telugu, he decided to release the dubbed version. Pradeep Ranganathan directed Love Today and Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana and Raveena Ravi played the lead roles. AGS Entertainment are the producers. Yuvan Shankar Raja scored the music. Love Today is targeted for youth and Dil Raju is managing a huge release for the film. The film’s Telugu pre-release event took place last evening and the guests appreciated the efforts of the team of Love Today.