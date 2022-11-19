Buzz: Mythri Movie Makers in Damage Control Mode

Mythri Movie Makers emerged as a top production house in no time and they are producing films with several top stars. Mythri Movie Makers also created a new trend of paying hefty advances for the actors and technicians. They locked several top, young and talented directors and paid advances. After the pandemic, the perspective of the audience has changed and they turned quite selective. The huge financial crunch turned out to be a stress for filmmakers who are producing multiple films. The distributors too are not ready to pay huge advances or release the biggies on an NRA basis.

Mythri Movie Makers decided to take back the advances from some of the star actors and directors whose projects failed to see light. As they are producing multiple films, the production house is keen to utilize these funds for production instead of waiting for the stars. They recently approached some of the young directors to return the advances as the projects are not on the track. The actors too have multiple commitments and the directors are left in waiting mode for a longer time. Mythri Movie Makers is now back with a new strategy to take back the advances from some of the directors and actors to utilize the funds for production at this crucial time.