Is Ravela Kishore rejoining the TDP?

Is former minister Ravela Kishore planning to do a ghar wapsi to Telugu Desam? It appears so. His recent moves indicate that he is trying to rejoin the TDP. He is said to be in touch with the TDP supremo and is openly hobnobbing with the TDP biggies. In fact, he is said to be using the Amaravati padayatra to inch closer to the TDP.

Ravela joined the BJP two years ago in the wake of a crushing TDP defeat. Though he was in the BJP, his heart and soul were always with the BJP. During his stay in the BJP, he never felt at east and tried to reach out to the TDP leaders. Now using the padayatra of the Amaravati farmers, he has reportedly got in touch with leaders like Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao, Dhulipalla Narendra, and Prattipati Pullarao, who are working behind the scenes for the yatra. He is meeting them whenever they come to meet with the Amaravati farmers.

It is also being rumoured that Chandrababu Naidu had a secret rendezvous with Madiga leader Manda Krishna Madiga in a swank hotel in Hyderabad. Sources say that Ravela played a key role in bringing these two leaders together. The two leaders reportedly discussed about wooing the Dalit voters in Andhra Pradesh.

Sources say that Ravela Kishore Babu is increasingly feeling that there was no use being in the BJP. He feels that the TDP is the only alternative to the YSRCP. The TDP too is of the opinion that Ravela’s re-entry would benefit it in many ways. He could play a crucial role in bringing back Dalit voters to the TDP.