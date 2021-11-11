AP Government’s tricky move on Ticket Prices

The prices of movie tickets have reached minimal in Andhra Pradesh which turned out to be a dent for the collections in the state. Several celebrities met Cinematography Minister Perni Nani and urged him to get the GO revised. Several biggies are delayed due to the ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh. There are speculations that the revised GO would arrive in September or October but it never happened. The government of AP has been working at a faster pace to introduce a ticket selling portal to get a hold on the ticket prices and revenues from theatres in Andhra Pradesh.

With no option left, the celebrities of Tollywood voted for the move of AP government. We have come to know that there would be a price revision for the tickets in AP once the ticket portal would be introduced in the state. Both the ticketing portal and the ticket pricing are inter-linked. If there are any hurdles for the ticketing portal, there would be no chance of revising the prices of tickets told a source. The distributors of big-ticket films like Akhanda and Pushpa are not ready to pay the quoted amounts and are urging the makers to slash down the prices due to the prices in AP. For now, the government of AP has no plans to revise the ticket prices.