Hyd youth held for rape threat to Virat Kohli’s daughter

A Hyderabad youth was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly issuing online rape threats to a top Indian cricketer’s child after India recently lost their T20 World Cup fixture against Pakistan.

Mumbai police have identified the accused as Ramnagesh Akubathini, a 23-year-old techie who had earlier worked with a food delivery services app.

The threat messages had gone viral and caused widespread outrage after they were posted on social media. The threat message targeting star cricketer Virat Kohli had initially been presumed to have originated in Pakistan.

The Mumbai Police cyber cell tracked the threats to Hyderabad and zeroed in on Ramnagesh. The accused is being taken to Mumbai for further questioning, police sources said.