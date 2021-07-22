Is this politician Telangana’s Narada?

Is former MP and ace industrialist Konda Vishweshwar Reddy emerging as the Narada among politicians in Telangana? Konda’s present actions are raising questions about his political plans and future moves. He is seen along with politicians of diverse and even opposing ideologies.

Konda began his political journey by joining the TRS, which made him its candidate in Loksabha polls in 2014. However, he soon parted the TRS company and joined the Congress Party. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he was the Congress candidate. He again contested from Chevella and lost. In 2020, he suddenly announced that he was resigning from the Congress Party. Then everyone thought he would join the BJP. He too had dropped some hints that he was inching closer to the BJP. Later, kept away from the BJP. Currently, he is not a member of any political party.

The other day, he went and met the new TPCC president Revanth Reddy. Suddenly the analysts and pundits went into a tizzy over whether he would join the TRS. Earlier too, he had said that he would rejoin the Congress if Revanth Reddy becomes the PCC chief. Meanwhile, in another sudden turn of events, Konda met Eatala Rajender. He and former MP AP Jitender Reddy (BJP) drove over to Huzurabad and met Eatala on Wednesday afternoon. They met Eatala during his padayatra and remained closeted in a car for over half-an-hour. Well! No one knows what was discussed. But it was clear that the Huzurabad bypolls had figured in the talks.

Which party is Konda in now? Will he join the BJP or the Congress? Will he be friendly with Revanth and pally with the BJP. Will he support the Congress but help Eatala win the elections? Lots of questions but no clear answers. Will Konda himself tell us which party he is in?