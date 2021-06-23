Is this the real reason behind Raghuveera’s religiosity?

Senior politician N Raghuveer Reddy, who has almost become a distant bleep in the political radar, is back in the news again, albeit in a new avatar. This time around, there is no political swashbuckling and swagger. Raghuveera’s new avatar is that of a man with deep religiosity. He is now talking of renovating old temples in the village.

He is now all set to get renovated the ancient Neelakantheswara temple in his village. Along with it, a massive standing Hanuman murthy and others are also going to be consecrated. But, tongues are wagging as to why Raghuveera has become so active suddenly, though in a new avatar. A man not known to overtly display his religiosity, Raghuveera’s videos performing poojas, pradakshinams and other rituals are flooding the social media.

Raghuveera was considered extremely close to YSR and was second in his cabinet. He was even considered for the CM’s post in the aftermath of YSR’s untimely demise. After 2014, he was made Congress chief for Andhra Pradesh. After that, 2019 elections have seen him humbled fair and square. He lost his security deposit. Since then, he has almost slipped from the news screens.

Now he has resurfaced again. The buzz is that he is planning to launch his daughter Amrita into politics. The real aim of all these rituals is to re-imaging himself and promote his daughter into AP politics. His daughter is a constant fixture in all the videos and photographs of the temple works. Sources in the know say that Raghuveera wants his daughter to join the YSRCP and emerge as an MLA candidate in the next assembly elections. Raghuveera, who belongs to Madakasira, a Karnataka border constituency, has deep and wide contacts with the BjP politicians in Karnataka. So, he is even considering Amrita joining the BJP if the YSRCP does not offer her anything. Not many know that Raghuveera began his political career as the Anantapuram BJP president.

The suspense over whether she will join YSRCP or the BJP will end very soon, say the sources.