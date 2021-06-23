MAA elections : Vishnu to strike a deal with the Jeevitha

Movie artist Association elections have now become as interesting as any political elections. The upcoming election has become more interesting with the latest statement of Jeevitha that she is also in the race this time. However as per the reports actor Manchu Vishnu is trying to strike an interesting deal with Jeevitha . Details as follows..

It is already known that Prakash Raj is the first one to announce that he will be contesting Movie Artistes Association elections this time. Reportedly he also has the blessings of megastar Chiranjeevi regarding this. However things are not smooth for him as actor Manchu Vishnu also decided to contest against him. While most of the people were thinking that film industry bigwigs will try to compromise Prakash Raj or Manchu Vishnu and make it unanimous this time , suddenly Jeevitha entered the stage and announced that she is also in the race this time which makes the fight a triangular one.

However, reportedly , Manchu Vishnu family is trying to strike a deal with Jeevitha. She’s already working as a secretary in the Movie Artists Association. In the previous elections , Rajasekhar was elected as vice president and she was the secretary. However Rajasekhar resigned to the post after the differences with Naresh , who was president of movie artist Association at that time. Though Rajasekhar resigned, Jeevitha continued as secretary. Now Manchu Vishnu reportedly asking her to continue as secretary from his panel this time also so that the triangular fight can be avoided. Also as Jeevitha has some supporters , her joining into Vishnu panel may help him as well. In return, Manchu Vishnu is offering to support her as Movie artist Association president candidate in the next election.

We will have to wait and see if Jeevitha accepts the offer proposed by Manchu Vishnu.