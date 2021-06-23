Andhra CM welcomes judgment on Neradi barrage

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday welcomed the judgment of the Vamsadhara Tribunal permitting the state to construct the Neradi barrage across the Vamsadhara river.

He directed officials to focus on the construction of the barrage, and prepare an action plan.

“The judgment of the Tribunal will be beneficial to both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha,” said Reddy, adding that he would invite his Odisha counterpart and other public representatives for the foundation stone ceremony.

“The policy of the Andhra Pradesh government is to move forward with mutual cooperation,” he added.

The dispute with the neighbouring state has been pending since 2006 when Odisha opposed the flood flow canal with a head sluice.