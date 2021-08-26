It’s a wrap for the shoot of RRR

A major schedule of RRR is wrapped up in Ukraine and the unit returned back to Hyderabad recently. The makers released an update today saying that the entire shoot of RRR is wrapped up except a couple of pickup shots. The post-production work of the film is happening at a fast pace and the makers are expected to make some more announcements soon. A press conference is planned and the team of RRR will announce the new release date. For now, RRR releasing on October 13th sounds to be impossible.

Both Ram Charan and NTR will head for their upcoming projects. SS Rajamouli will shift his focus on the post-production work and will chalk out the promotional plan for the film. RRR is rumored to release next year. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the heroines in this big-budget periodic film. The movie is carrying terrific expectations and more updates about the film will be out soon.