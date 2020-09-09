IYR suspects massive conspiracy against Hindu temples

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao would tolerate anything but not attacks of any kind on temples and the Hindu dharma. Of course, he stood in the front rows in criticising and defaming Amaravati Capital even though it had got a lot of historic and religious significance. Now, IYR has started his unsparing attack on Jagan Reddy regime as well. He is suspecting that all these ongoing attacks on temples were part of the propagation of one particular religion.

IYR says that there is a massive conspiracy against the very existence of the Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh. Even the chariot burning incident at Antarvedi Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple was not a normal fire accident. As per a premeditated plan, these attacks were going on.

IYR has also expressed his suspicion that the Jagan Reddy Government was pursuing a certain agenda to propagate in favour of one particular religion at the cost of others. The YSRCP regime was not giving any respect to the beliefs and traditions of the Hindu dharma.

IYR says that only because of the Government’s utter disregard for the Hindu faith that no action was being taken against those responsible for the attacks on temples. Those inflaming religious feelings were being encouraged. The Hindu devotees would respond and give a proper rebuttal at an opportune time.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu just said that unscrupulous elements were politicising Antarvedi mishap in order to defame YSRCP rule.