Allu Arjun’s Icon is not Shelved

Stylish Star Allu Arjun was extremely impressed with the script narrated by Sriram Venu and the film is titled Icon. The official announcement about the project came long ago but the project never started rolling. With the announcement of Pushpa and Koratala Siva’s film, there are speculations that Sriram Venu’s Icon is shelved. But the director made it clear that he is in touch with Allu Arjun and the project is very much on.

Sriram Venu is busy with Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and he would take up Icon after Vakeel Saab. Allu Arjun loved the script of Icon but it is a new attempt. Hence, he got the project delayed and Icon is not shelved. Allu Arjun will commence the shoot of Pushpa and he has Koratala Siva’s film in the pipeline. An update on Icon may be out soon. Dil Raju will produce Icon.