Mahesh Babu returns back to work

The coronavirus pandemic brought a halt for everyone’s professional lives for six months. Superstar Mahesh Babu has been spending time with his family and was strictly at his home all these months. After six complete months, Mahesh Babu stepped out and he is shooting for a commercial for Flipkart from today in a special set in Annapurna Studios. The actor will complete the shoot in two days. He will start shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata from November this year in USA. Tollywood is slowly getting back to shoots from September and all the big projects would resume shoots from October.

