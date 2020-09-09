KCR introduces New Revenue Bill in Telangana Assembly

In a significant move towards enacting the New Revenue Act to revamp the Revenue System in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday introduced the new Revenue Bill calling it as Telangana Rights in Lands and Pattadar Pass Books Bill 2020.

Addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the objective of bringing the New Act is to provide transparency and corruption-free land-related services to citizens, including registration of property documents. Introducing the Bill, KCR said it is his “Purva Janma Sukrutham” that he could introduce the new Revenue Bill. “The objective of the new act is to check corruption. The New Revenue Act will make land transactions transparent and ensure that there would be zero scope for corruption for any official work to be done. The government will ensure that all transactions are done in a transparent manner. It will help in eliminating corruption and provide hassle-free service to farmers and the people in general. Every inch of land would be accounted for. The government will leave no room for corruption or laxity,” he told the Assembly

Earlier, the Telangana government has abolished the VRO system in the revenue department as part of reforms.