Kangana Ranaut Vs Shiv Sena: Her office demolished by BMC

Controversial actress Kangana Ranaut recently made sensational comments on Mumbai comparing the city with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. This did not go well with the Shiv Sena leaders and activities. She was trolled for her words on twitter and the Centre granted Y+ category security for Kangana who is in her Himachal Pradesh home. The officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) served notices for the actress regarding the illegal construction of her office and home in Mumbai. A 24-hour deadline was issued and the actress is on her way to Mumbai.

The civic team of BMC started the demolition process today morning. Kangana herself took her twitter handle to post the pictures of the demolition that is carried out currently. The officials of BMC listed 14 violations in her office that is located in Pali Hills, Mumbai. Kangana said “I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now”. Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer filed a petition in the Mumbai High Court seeking a stay on the demolition process of her property.

