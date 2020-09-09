Second phase T-Hub in Hyderabad soon : KTR

Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday announced that second phase T-Hub will be launched in Hyderabad shortly.

The IT minister, during the Question Hour in the Assembly, said arrangements are already being made to set up several IT-Hubs in Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, and Nizamabad to create employment opportunities to the youth of the four districts. A high-tech facility at ICRISAT was also launched to provide required farm-related information to the farmers in the state. T-HuB, the brainchild of KTR, provides an opportunity to budding entrepreneurs to launch start-ups. The IT Hubs create an ecosystem for innovation and they serve as centers to hone the entrepreneurial skills of the youth.

KTR said the second phase of IT Hub in Hyderabad is being set up on three acres of land in Raidurg area at a cost of Rs 300 crore. While the first phase of IT Hub could incubate more than 500 startups, the T-Hub Phase II would incubate over 1,000 startups, the IT minister said.