Jagan came to power by making false promises, says TDP

TDP politburo member and former minister Nakka Ananda Babu on Monday said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has come to power by cheating the public and making false promises.

Ananda Babu said that banning sale of liquor is a prime example of Jagan’s false promise. Before coming to power he said that prohibition will be imposed in the State in three phrases and sale of liquor will be allowed only in star hotels. And, it is included even in the YSRCP manifesto, he added.

“What is the condition in the State today? Even in tea shops liquor is available and everyone knows how many deaths are being reported daily due to consumption of cheap brands of liquor,” he stated.

Are the Ministers not ashamed to say that their party, their election manifesto does not include prohibition. Recently, Gudivada Amarnath said that their party never promised to impose prohibition in the State, Ananda Babu pointed out.

Whether the Ministers are making such statements on their own or Jagan is forcing them to go on record like this, he asked. Jagan Mohan Reddy is now solely dependent on the commission that he gets on liquor sale, he said.

Jagan has already borrowed Rs 33,000 cr by mortgaging those consuming liquor and also prepared a plan to raise another Rs 25,000 cr, Ananda Babu said. The SGS Labs in Chennai had reported that the ‘J’ brand liquor has dangerous contents but the State Government did not care for this and is playing with the lives of the people, he stated.

“If the lab reports are wrong, by this time some action would have been initiated against the management and it would have been subjected to harassment,” the TDP politburo member said adding that since there is no action taken against the lab it clearly indicates that the reports are correct. Jagan is minting money on liquor every YSRCP leader is indulging in making spurious liquor claiming the lives of innocent people, he stated.

Without fulfilling the promises made to the people, Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues are resorting to counter attacks on the Opposition party leaders and the innocent common public by claiming that the YSRCP had never made a promise on prohibition, Ananda Babu said.