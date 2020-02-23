Jagan cases coming to a crucial phase: Yanamala

The TDP is greatly alarmed at the nonstop political harassment by the ruling YCP. Former finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy is conspiring to cause extreme harm to the TDP with police cases and enquiries. All this is because Jagan Reddy is greatly worried about his court cases coming to a very crucial phase. Yanamala said that CM Jagan can no longer escape from the close monitoring of the courts. This is why the CM and his Ministers are tarnishing TDP in every way possible to divert the attention of the people from his CBI illegal assets cases.

There are over 11 chargesheets which are before the courts. Though Jagan advocates have caused inordinate delay in their hearings, the CBI is now putting up objections to any further delay. In recent days, the CBI is even saying that Jagan is violating the bail conditions. It is just a matter of time that CBI may seek cancellation of Jagan bail.

Yanamala demanded a judicial probe under the supervision of AP High Court into all the scams of YCP in the past nine months. the TDP would not be afraid of intimidatory tactics of YCP on SIT.