YCP MP car hits farmer at Amaravati Radhotsavam

Capital City farmers held a huge rally in Amaravati temple town on the occasion of Amareswara Swamy Rathotsavam celebrations there today. The sudden gathering of large numbers of devotees cum agitators gave a tough time to the police and revenue authorities. Several top YCP leaders also came to take part in the Radhotsavam as this is traditionally a big event drawing huge crowds from villages all over the area. Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana inaugurated the Radhotsavam.

Meanwhile, the agitators got alarmed on hearing about the injuries to a farmer because of the rash driving of YCP MP Nandigam Suresh. The speeding car tried to race forward in the busy traffic. The other farmers stopped the vehicle and immediately shifted the injured farmer to the hospital. The farmer’s leg was badly injured in the incident. The agitators accused the MP car driver of negligent driving.

The Capital agitators offered prayers to Lord Amareswara Swamy for his blessings to continue AP Capital in Amaravati alone. The Capital farmers are making use of every festival occasion to agitate against Jagan 3 Capitals.