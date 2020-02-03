Jagan completing Naidu’s Millennium Towers: Vizag Capital

The AP High Court has warned the officials that if they shift offices out of the present Amaravati Capital, the entire expenses will be recovered from them. The court has banned all activities relating to the Capital shifting to Visakhapatnam. But, CM Jaganmohan Reddy is silently going ahead with his 3 Capitals mission. Now, Jagan Circar has released Rs. 19.73 Cr to complete the Millennium Towers project in Vizag. These towers are in news these days as the next destination for AP Secretariat under Capital shifting.

Ironically, the Millennium Towers project was also started by Chandrababu Naidu whose vision was to kickstart software industry in a big way in Vizag. Jagan is sparing these multi-crore towers for his own convenience. Rumours are that these towers are being completed in the name of IT department only but they will later be occupied for running AP Secretariat offices.

On the other hand, the BJP leaders are still giving mixed signals on 3 Capitals. As a result, senior YCP leaders are in doubts about the success of Vizag Capital. However, Jagan Reddy is bulldozing his advisors and bureacrats to just implement his orders without questions. AP administration presently runs like a racy suspense thriller. What happens next, only God knows.