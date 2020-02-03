A Click from Allu Arjun’s Lavish Party

As promised, Allu Arjun along with Trivikram and Allu Aravind hosted a lavish success party of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for his close friends and well-wishers from Tollywood on the night of Saturday. Several top and young directors of Telugu cinema participated in the grand party. All Arjun himself posted a picture from the party.

K Raghavendra Rao, Koratala Siva, Surendar Reddy, Thanikella Bharani, Srinu Vaitla, Vikram Kumar, Maruthi, Mohanakrishna Indraganti, Parasuram, Bommarillu Bhaskar, Gautam Tinnanuri, Rahul Ravindran, Karunakaran, Rahul Sankrityan, Chandoo Mondeti, Madhura Sreedhar and others participated in the grand bash.