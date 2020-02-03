A special chartered flight for Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is returning back to mainstream cinema and he is shooting for the remake of Pink. Though he was criticized for keeping politics aside, Pawan kept himself busy at work. Janasena senior leader Nadendla Manohar made it clear that Pawan Kalyan is a full-time politician now and a part-time actor. It is heard that a chartered flight was booked for Pawan Kalyan and he will be traveling to Vijayawada on regular basis after the completion of the shoot.

Dil Raju is spending a bomb as Pawan needs time for his political meetings after the completion of the shoot. It was Dil Raju who initiated this and hired a chartered flight for a month till the completion of Pawan Kalyan’s part for the film. Pawan who is focused on the shoot for the day is meeting leaders and is holding meetings in the evenings on his return. Director Sriram Venu is said to have planned things strictly so that Pawan wraps up his part in time. Pink remake releases on May 15th.