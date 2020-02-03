Pawan Kalyan to unveil his comic side

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is returning back to films and his comeback film is the remake of Pink. The film is a serious courtroom drama and will not have much scope for entertainment. His next film will be directed by Krish and is a periodic drama that is set during the Mughal period. It is inspired by a real story and is said to be a full-length entertainer. Krish penned a lot of sensible entertainment without diverting the plot. Pawan Kalyan’s character alone delivers much entertainment.

It is heard that the film also has a strong emotional drama and a social message that will be a feast for the audience, Pawan Kalyan fans. Made on a massive budget, Krish and his team are in plans for a pan Indian release for the movie. The details of the other cast, crew members will be announced soon. The regular shoot of this untitled film starts tomorrow and AM Rathnam is the producer.