Dil Raju responds on ‘Industry Hit’ Posters

Popular producer and distributor Dil Raju is associated with all the Sankranthi releases Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Entha Manchivaadavuraa. This Sankranthi season witnessed huge competition between Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The makers of both the films claimed themselves as the Industry Hit and Sankranthi winner with a bunch of posters.

Dil Raju played it safe and stood away from these. During his today’s interview when asked about the Industry Hit posters and All time records, Dil Raju said both Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ended up as the biggest hits in the careers of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun. “Some of them added GST and some of them released the collections without GST numbers. Sarileru Neekevvaru has records in some of the territories while Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo dominated in the rest” said Raju.

He did not reveal the exact numbers collected by both the films. His statement was clear that he is not interested to land in any controversies. Raju maintains a good relation with Mahesh, Allu Arjun and he is producing films with both these actors in the coming months.