CM Jagan visits Vizag Sarada Peetham

Every time, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy faces political crisis, Vizag godman Swarupananda stands in the forefront to save the YSR son. Now, Jagan is facing multi-lateral hurdles to shift AP Capital to Vizag. At such a time, Jagan today visited and took part in the special puja at Sarada Peetham as part of its anniversary celebrations.

Interestingly, TTD Chairman SV Subba Reddy is present there along with CM. At the same time, BJP intellectual giant Subrahmanya Swamy is also visiting the Peetham. SV Subba Reddy is very close to Swamy. TTD Chairman is lobbying for Jagan in the Hindu religious organisations and peethams effectively. Amid this, speculation is high on Jagan Reddy’s next move to counter anti-Capital shifting forces as well as the petitions in AP High Court.

There are rumours that Swarupananda is advising and giving all spiritual support to Jagan to shift Capital to Vizag. This plan success only depends on the Central Government. Right now, Modi-Shah are maintaining their trademark silence on AP Capital crisis. As a result, there is increasing suspense whether Swamy, GVL and Swarupa can help get Modi blessings for Vizag Capital.