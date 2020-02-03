Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 22 days Worldwide Collections – All Time Blockbuster

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is on a sensational run as the film has collected another 14cr share worldwide in the last 8 days. 22 days worldwide total share of the film now stands at 158 Cr. The film has set a benchmark of 150cr share worldwide for any Non-Baahubali film to date. The distributor share of the film in the Telugu States alone is over 128 cr which is more than the worldwide share of any Non-Baahubali film except Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film in its full run will go over 160 Cr share and is aiming for 165 Cr lifetime depending on the performance of the upcoming releases.

Below are the area wise 22 days shares

Area Pre release 22 Days Collections First Week Collections 3 Days Collections 2 Days Collections Nizam 19 Cr 43.88 Cr 28.10Cr 13.35 Cr 9.20 Cr Ceeded 11.60 Cr 18.40 Cr 13.50Cr 6.55 Cr 4.70 Cr UA 8.50 Cr 21.39 Cr 13.65Cr 6.60 Cr 4.90 Cr Guntur 6.30 Cr 10.46 Cr 7.95Cr 5.00 Cr 4.21 Cr East 6.30 Cr 11.25 Cr 7.80Cr 4.35 Cr 3.40 Cr Krishna 5.20 Cr 10.22 Cr 7.26Cr 3.55 Cr 2.54 Cr West 5.20 Cr 8.40Cr 5.87Cr 3.83 Cr 3.27 Cr Nellore 2.80 Cr 4.20 Cr 3.20Cr 1.96 Cr 1.62 Cr AP/TS 64.90 Cr (67 Cr including P&P) 128.20Cr 87.33Cr 45.19 Cr 33.84 Cr ROI 8.50 Cr 12Cr 8.70Cr 5.85 Cr 5.10 Cr Overseas 9.50 Cr 17.80 Cr 13.30Cr 9 Cr 8.20 Cr Worldwide 85 Cr (Including P&P) 158 Cr 109.33Cr 60.04 Cr 47.14 Cr