Pawan Kalyan’s Pink Remake Release Date Locked

Telugu360 already revealed that Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Pink remake is in summer race and will hit the screens on May 15th. The film’s producer Dil Raju announced the news today. The film will release during the mid-summer and will take a huge advantage of the season. Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh too released in May and was distributed by Dil Raju. The ace producer already revealed that several changes are done for Pink remake to impress the Tollywood audience.

Pawan Kalyan is shooting for the film without any breaks. Sriram Venu is the director and Nivetha Thomas, Anjali will be seen in other crucial roles. All those who watched the Hindi and Tamil version too will be thrilled and impressed after watching the Telugu version promised Dil Raju. The film’s promotions will kick-start from Ugadi and the title of the film too will be announced on the auspicious day. Pawan will complete shooting for the film by March.