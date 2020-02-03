Buzz: Mohan Babu to lock horns with Megastar?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for a social drama that is directed by Koratala Siva. The shoot of the film is happening without breaks in Hyderabad. The latest ongoing buzz about the film is that veteran actor Mohan Babu is in talks for the role of the lead antagonist in the film. It is still unclear if the actor gave his nod. Trisha is the leading lady and the other actors, technicians are yet to be announced.

Mohan Babu playing a powerful role in Megastar’s film will be an added advantage for the film. Ram Charan plays a crucial role and Manisharma is the music composer. The entire shoot will be wrapped up by the end of summer. Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments are the producers.