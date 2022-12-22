Jagan consoles Dharma Reddy, Chevireddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his condolences to TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on the sudden demise of his son Chandramouli Reddy.

The Chief Minister reached Dharma Reddy’s residence here on Thursday from Gannavaram.

He paid floral tributes to the portrait of Chandra Mouli and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Dharma Reddy and his family members.

Later, the Chief Minister left for Renigunta from Orvakal airport. At Tummalagunta (Tirupati Rural), the Chief Minister extended his condolences to Chandragiri MLA Chevireddi Bhaskar Reddy on the demise of his father Subramanyam Reddy, who passed away on Monday.

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the portrait of Subramanyam Reddy and consoled Bhaskar Reddy’s family members.