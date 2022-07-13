Jagan destroying hills in the state, says Naidu

TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his gang were destroying the hills and forests in the state. He said that the state had lost over 75 minor forests in the last three years, with the Jagan Mohan Reddy gang encroaching on them.

Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a photo exhibition at the party office at Mangalagiri on Wednesday. Speaking to the party workers on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy and the ruling YSR Congress leaders were exploiting the natural resources in the state.

He wondered how the government would protect the environment if the ruling party leaders exploit the forests and hills. He said that the ruling party leaders were mining the hills for gravel and other material and then occupying the lands.

The TDP chief said that people have not voted Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSR Congress to power to loot the state and its resources. People across the state were now repenting for having voted to the YSR Congress.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy and his gang have looted over Rs 1.62 lakh crore worth of mining in the state. He said land worth Rs 25,000 crore, sand worth Rs 10,000 crore, mining worth Rs 25,000 crore, liquor worth Rs 15,000 crore, drugs worth Rs 21,000 crore, red sanders worth Rs 25,000 crore, ganja worth Rs 8,000 crore, subsidised rice worth Rs 4,000 crore, besides other looting.

The TDP chief made an appeal to the people to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSR Congress in the next election to develop the state and protect its resources.