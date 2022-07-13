AP to launch family doctor scheme from Aug 15

The Andhra Pradesh government had decided to launch a new scheme – family doctor – from August 15. The scheme would have direct contact for the people with the doctor working in the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC).

The PHCs in the state would be digitalised and every patient details would be uploaded into a portal. The patents ailments, blood group, emergency contact, previous treatment, the medicines that the patient is using and other information will be uploaded into the portal.

This information would be available even to the district headquarters hospitals in the state, where the patient can walk in and get the treatment done. The patient need not carry any files along as the information is available online.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the health department on Wednesday told the officials to keep all government hospitals and the PHCs ready to launch the scheme. The chief minister also told them to make sure the doctors and other staff members are recruited for every PHC and the government hospitals across the state before the launch of the scheme.

The chief minister also told the officials to start implementing the new Aarogyasri programme from August 1. The programme would have additional medical procedures – both clinical and surgical – are added to the existing scheme.

Reviewing Covid conditions in State, the Chief Minister asked them to speed up the vaccination process, especially for those aged above 60 years, as the duration of precaution dose was reduced.

The officials informed the chief minister that the Covid situation is completely under control, where only a few cases are getting registered. They informed that only 69 people are admitted to hospitals and all of them are recovering.

About vaccination, the officials told the chief minister that 87.15 percent of people were given precautionary doses, 99.69 percent of the 15 to 17-year-olds have been administered with two doses and 98.93 percent of those between 12 and 14 years of age have completed the second dose.