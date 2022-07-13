‘Eeswarude’ takes on Bimbisara Self Reflective Journey

Advertisement

Nandamuri Kalyanram-starrer upcoming fantasy flick titled ‘Bimbisara’ has been in the news ever since it went on floors. This movie is billed as a high-budget socio-fantasy action film directed by Vashista.

Kalyan Ram is leaving no stone unturned to make this film a big hit. After bagging the massive response for the trailer, The team of BIMBISARA came on board with an important musical update announcement. The lyrical video song “Eeswarude” is officially out now. This song is composed by Chirrantan Bhatt and vocal by the next gen music icon Kaala Bhairava. The prominent Telugu lyricist Shreemani has written the lyrics for this classical composition.

Through visuals and lyrics, the song demonstrates the transformation of cruel king Bimbisara into a kind person. The song will undoubtedly touch people’s hearts because it resonates with everyone. The movie features two different looks of Kalyan Ram.

Catherine Tresa and Samyutha Menon are on the board to play the female leads. The film has the music by Chirantan Bhatt and back ground music by legendary composer MM Keeravani. The editing is handled by Tammi Raju and cinematography is taking care by Chota K Naidu. K Hari Krishna is producing the film on NTR Arts Banner. This socio-fantasy action entertainer is all set to hit screens on August 5.