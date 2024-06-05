Jagan fails to get opposition status in Assembly

YSR Congress president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to get the leader of opposition status in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, results of which were out on June 4. He finally secured 10 Assembly seats in the house of 175 and four MP seats out of 25.

His schemes like pension at doorstep, rice and Dall at doorstep, certificates in secretariat, 17 medical colleges and hospitals, fish landing centres, ports, renovation of schools and hospitals under Nadu-Nedu, total fee reimbursement, construction of super speciality hospital in Uddanam, Amma Vodi, Cheyutha, Asara, Vahana Mitra, all these schemes have failed to convince people that this government should continue.

The farmers were one of the best segments that have received the best benefits. They have received input subsidy, crop insurance and minimum support price. The farmers have vehicles distributed by the state government.

But what surprises everyone is that Jagan Mohan Reddy secured just 10 Assembly seats. He secured 151 Assembly seats in the 2019 elections and from 151, he came down to just 10 seats, which is unbelievable. There must have been something that happened in the EVMs, for which we don’t have evidence.

The shocking thing is that most of the institutions have worked against Jagan Mohan Reddy. The police, the bureaucrats, teachers, government employees, election commission, courts, every institution had worked against Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The strongest party in the country, the BJP, had tied-up with the strong party, TDP, in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan had helped in consolidating the Kapu vote bank. The Kapus rallied together and have voted for the TDP alliance.