Jagan kicks off Memanta Siddham in YSR district

Jagan kicks off Memanta Siddham in YSR district

Jagan kicks off Memanta Siddham in YSR district

Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy kicked off his 21-day ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra from here on Wednesday after offering prayers at the Samadhi of his father and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The Chief Minister’s mother YS Vijayamma, close relatives and senior party leaders also paid homage at the YSR Ghat. All religious prayer meetings were also held and Vedic pundits blessed the Chief Minister.

During the Memantha Sidham (We are Ready) bus Yatra, the Chief Minister will address public meetings in 21 Lok Sabha constituencies leaving out the four constituencies where Siddham public meetings were held earlier.

During the entire stretch of Bus Yatra from Idupulapaya to Proddutur, people gathered on roadsides at key thoroughfares and welcomed the yatra with Jai Jagan slogans and showered flower petals on the Chief Minister who came out of the bus and reciprocated waving to the crowds and greeting them with folded hands.

At some places, the Chief Minister reached the top of the bus and greeted people who gathered and welcomed him bearing the scorching heat.

As the roadshow reached Veerannagattu Palli, people gathered in huge numbers and offered him a Gajamala.

On the first day, the bus yatra has covered 64 km in YSR district passing through Kumarampalli, Vempalli, Sarvarajupeta, VN Palli (Kamalapuram), Gangireddypalli, Urutur, Yerraguntla (Jammalamadugu), Potladurthi and Proddutur.

In the course of his Bus Yatra, the Chief Minister will interact with various groups of people and intellectuals in the morning hours and receive representations from them on improving Government functioning.

