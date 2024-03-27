Buzz: Game Changer aims Diwali Release

Spread the love

Ram Charan and Shankar are teaming up for Game Changer, a high voltage action entertainer laced with a strong political drama. Charan plays a dual role in Game Changer as a father and son in the film. Game Changer is delayed by years and there is no clarity or official confirmation from the makers. As per the ongoing buzz, Game Changer is aimed for October 31st release during the Diwali weekend. Diwali falls on November 1st this year. The film is in the last leg of shoot. The first single of Game Changer is out today and the response is quite positive.

Shankar is focused on the post-production work of Indian 2 and the official release date of Game Changer will be announced soon after the release of Indian 2. Kiara Advani is romancing Ram Charan in Game Changer and Anjali, Srikanth, Sunil will be playing other important roles. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman is scoring the music.