x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Buzz: Game Changer aims Diwali Release

Buzz: Game Changer aims Diwali Release

Published on March 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
KA Mass Jathara: Best song to elevate Navaratri celebrations
image
NTR’s Devara gets a Boost after Price Reductions
image
PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
image
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
image
Shocker: Karan Johar selling majority stake in Dharma Productions?

Buzz: Game Changer aims Diwali Release

Spread the love

Ram Charan and Shankar are teaming up for Game Changer, a high voltage action entertainer laced with a strong political drama. Charan plays a dual role in Game Changer as a father and son in the film. Game Changer is delayed by years and there is no clarity or official confirmation from the makers. As per the ongoing buzz, Game Changer is aimed for October 31st release during the Diwali weekend. Diwali falls on November 1st this year. The film is in the last leg of shoot. The first single of Game Changer is out today and the response is quite positive.

Shankar is focused on the post-production work of Indian 2 and the official release date of Game Changer will be announced soon after the release of Indian 2. Kiara Advani is romancing Ram Charan in Game Changer and Anjali, Srikanth, Sunil will be playing other important roles. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman is scoring the music.

Next Tillu Square Pre Release Event Previous Jagan kicks off Memanta Siddham in YSR district
else

TRENDING

image
KA Mass Jathara: Best song to elevate Navaratri celebrations
image
NTR’s Devara gets a Boost after Price Reductions
image
Shocker: Karan Johar selling majority stake in Dharma Productions?

Latest

image
KA Mass Jathara: Best song to elevate Navaratri celebrations
image
NTR’s Devara gets a Boost after Price Reductions
image
PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
image
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
image
Shocker: Karan Johar selling majority stake in Dharma Productions?

Most Read

image
PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
image
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
image
Janasena Leader Accuses Visakha Dairy Chairman of Corruption, Demands Investigation

Related Articles

Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree Priyamani latest portfolio Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills