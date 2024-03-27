Jagan ammased crores in 5 years getting unwrapped now, says Pattabhi

Spread the love

Even as the issue of a drug container seized in Visakhapatnam is still afresh in the minds of the people, the currency container which began its journey on Tuesday at the Tadepalle palace has come into open, observed TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Wednesday.

Within 24 hours of the dump of cookers, mixies, wrist watches and other enticing material which got exposed in Renigunta, the currency container issue has seen the light of the day, Pattabhiram told media persons here. The thousands of crores of money amassed by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the past five years through land, sand, mining, wine, red-sanders, ganja and drug mafia is now coming into the open, he felt.

A container with the registration number AP 16Z 0363 carrying currency notes came out of the Chief Minister’s Camp Office in Tadepalle on Tuesday which halted at around 1 pm on Wednesday at the NTR Administrative Block in the RTC Bus Stand in Vijayawada, Mr Pattabhi said. The depot clerk has taken the cardboard boxes from the container and carried them into the chamber of the officer, Mr Earning, Pattabbhi said and demanded the Election Commission officers to examine the CCTV footage of this.

Maintaining that the huge amount of cash is being counted with machines, the TDP spokesman said that an action plan has been formulated to shift this massive amount in crores of rupees across the State taking advantage of the RTC. Jagan, who has been claiming that he is ‘Siddham’ (ready), Pattabhi said and asked for what he is getting ready. Is it for transporting drugs and huge amounts of money through containers, he questioned.

Stating that if media persons and the Election Commission officials visit the area everything will get exposed immediately, Pattabhi demanded that the poll panel hold an immediate inquiry on this container issue or hand over the matter to the CBI. The APSRTC was a brand during the regime of Chandrababu Naidu, he said and regretted that the entire corporation has got totally smashed now.

Pattabhiram also demanded the APSRTC officials to clarify how such a huge amount of currency bundles have reached them when the whole nation is utilising digital currency. Despite sending any number of such containers, the people are ready to teach a fitting lesson to Jagan, the TDP spokesman noted.