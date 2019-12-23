Jagan lays foundation stone: Kadapa Steel Plant

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is showering gifts on his native Kadapa district people ahead of his first Christmas celebrations after coming to power. At a grand function, Jagan laid foundation stone for the Kadapa plant at Sunnapurallapalli in Jammalamadugu area. Speaking on the occasion, CM asserted that development has taken place only during YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the past and now under his regime. He mocked at Chandrababu Naidu for laying foundation stone for steel plant just six months before elections only for votes. But now, works are beginning in just six months of YCP coming to power. The State government itself will spend Rs. 15,000 cr to complete the steel plant in just three years.

The CM and his Ministers have diverted their attention totally outside of Amaravati Capital City for the past few days. CM is busy with programmes in Rayalaseema districts. Vijayasai Reddy, Sucharita, Botsa Satyanarayana and others are concentrating on Visakhapatnam. They have been saying that backward regions are totally neglected during TDP rule. Jagan Reddy is nullifying Capital shifting sentiment in Seema with the promise of greater development. North Coastal region leaders are happy over the promise of Executive Capital in Vizag. Jagan has also released dozens of GOs sanctioning hundreds of crores for Pulivendula development.