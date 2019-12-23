Wishes pour in as Dhoni completes 15 yrs in Int’l cricket

Fans of MS Dhoni tweeted heartfelt compliments for the former India skipper as he completed 15 years in international cricket on Monday.

#MSDhoni trended on Twitter with 7,831 tweets.

One of the fans posted a clipping of the 38year-old wicketkeeper-batsman and wrote: “Miss this man on the field…15YearsOfDhonism.” The clip garnered 13K views.

Another fan tweeted: “Hearty congratulations to #MSDhoni for completing 15 years in cricket. One of the best and most successful captains of India.”

“In order to replace this guy, you need to bring in three players in the team –1. wicketkeeper 2. finisher 3. decision-maker,” remarked another user.

One Dhoni fan gushed: “Thousand words but one emotion for Mahi… unbelievable.”

Dhoni made his international debut on December 23, 2004 in Chittagong in Bangladesh.

The 38-year-old has so far represented India in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is while affecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.

The wicketkeeper batsman holds all the records which one can ask for as a captain of an international team. He is the only international captain to have won an ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. He led Team India to the numero uno spot in ICC Rankings, both in Tests and in ODIs.

Following the 2019 World Cup where India bowed out of the competition in the semi-finals, Dhoni has not returned to the cricket field and has kept the cricketing world guessing about his retirement from international cricket.

While the decision to bid adieu to the game rests entirely with Dhoni, his fans would really like him to play for India in next year’s World T20 and help Virat Kohli lift the trophy.