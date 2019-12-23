Mangalagiri MLA missing: Farmers’ police complaint

The protests of Amaravati residents and farmers are reaching a peak level. But the ruling YCP MLAs in Core Capital are nowhere to be seen. The locals are demanding explanations from Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and Tadikonda MLA Vundavalli Sridevi. They say that they voted for the two MLAs only because CM Jagan Reddy supported Amaravati before elections. YCP farmers and dalit activists in Amaravati villages are also protesting. But, the MLAs are not caring to respond to them. Having lost their patience, the farmers made a complaint at Mangalagiri police station stating that MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy is missing since Three Capitals announcement.

Interestingly, farmers are asking why Alla is not daring to come before the local people unlike before. Till recently, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy gave total confidence to his voters that Capital would not be shifted out of Amaravati. He used to come near Chandrababu Naidu’s riverside house frequently and make cheap comments. Now, Alla is not able to show his face. His close supporters are also unhappy. Even Tadikonda MLA is not daring to visit her constituency. YCP second-rung leaders are also protesting against Capital shifting. They are expressing sadness that Jagan Reddy is not people-friendly like his father YSR.