Half-shaven head: Pro-Amaravati protests continue

The agitating farmers brought buffaloes, chilli plants and tractors on to the roads to show that Amaravati Capital City villages are not like a Rajasthan desert. The anti-Capital shifting protests are continuing for the sixth day on Monday. Women and school children also joined the protests. The police are checking Aadhaar cards of protesters and preventing outsiders. The police are removing tents of the protesting farmers. Rythu coolies and students came on the roads. A small farmer having a half acre joined protest with half-shaven head. He said that CM Jagan Reddy and his Ministers are shaving the state and making it a desert. He asked how can the Ministers can call Amaravati a burial ground.

The dalit farmers and coolies came with Ambedkar photos. They said that the SC farmers are also losing heavily because of the YCP government decision. Some farmers brought PM Modi photos and appealed to the Centre to intervene in the matter. The farmers asserted that they voluntarily gave the lands in the hope that AP government would develop a global capital city in Amaravati. If Jagan Reddy really hates Chandrababu Naidu, then why is he sitting in the CM chair left by Naidu?