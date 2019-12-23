Ruler Has Poor First Weekend – Worldwide Collections

Ruler has a poor first weekend as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 6.50 cr. After a below-par opening day, the film has dropped big over the next two days resulting in a poor weekend. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 23.50 cr and the overall recovery so far is below 30 percent. The film will drop huge today and X-mas day will be its last big day.
|Area
|Day 1 Collections
|Nizam
|1.20 Cr
|0.68 Cr
|Ceeded
|1.60 Cr
|0.95 Cr
|UA
|0.45 Cr
|0.27 Cr
|Guntur
|1.32 Cr
|1.20 Cr
|East
|0.35 Cr
|0.26 Cr
|West
|0.35 Cr
|0.25 Cr
|Krishna
|0.31 Cr
|0.19 Cr
|Nellore
|0.30 Cr
|0.22 Cr
|Total
|5.88 Cr
|4.02 Cr
|ROI
|0.50 Cr
|Overseas
|0.15 Cr
|Worldwide
|6.53 Cr
