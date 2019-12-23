Ruler Has Poor First Weekend – Worldwide Collections

Ruler has a poor first weekend as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 6.50 cr. After a below-par opening day, the film has dropped big over the next two days resulting in a poor weekend. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 23.50 cr and the overall recovery so far is below 30 percent. The film will drop huge today and X-mas day will be its last big day.

Area Day 1 Collections
Nizam1.20 Cr0.68 Cr
Ceeded1.60 Cr0.95 Cr
UA 0.45 Cr0.27 Cr
Guntur1.32 Cr1.20 Cr
East 0.35 Cr0.26 Cr
West0.35 Cr0.25 Cr
Krishna0.31 Cr0.19 Cr
Nellore0.30 Cr0.22 Cr
Total 5.88 Cr4.02 Cr
ROI0.50 Cr
Overseas0.15 Cr
Worldwide6.53 Cr
