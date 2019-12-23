Prati Roju Pandaage first weekend Worldwide Collections – Very Good

Prati Roju Pandaage has a very good first weekend as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 10.60 Cr. After a decent opening day in both overseas and domestic markets, the film did well over Saturday and Sunday. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 18 Cr and the overall recovery over the first weekend is about 60 percent. The film will get benefited from the X-mas holiday on Wednesday in both Domestic & Overseas markets.

Area Day 3 collections Day 2 collections Day 1 Collections Nizam 3.80 Cr 2.45 Cr 1.25 Cr Ceeded 1.10 Cr 0.66 Cr 0.34 Cr UA 1.33 Cr 0.85 Cr 0.48 Cr Guntur 0.66 Cr 0.45 Cr 0.3 Cr East 0.68 Cr 0.47 Cr 0.3 Cr West 0.52 Cr 0.34 Cr 0.22 Cr Krishna 0.63 Cr 0.38 Cr 0.21 Cr Nellore 0.34 Cr 0.25 Cr 0.18 Cr AP/TS 9.06 Cr 5.85 Cr 3.28 Cr ROI 0.65 Cr Overseas 0.90 Cr Worldwide 10.61 Cr