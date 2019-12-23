Prati Roju Pandaage has an excellent Sunday – 3 days AP/TS Collections

Prati Roju Pandaage has an excellent Sunday as the numbers are higher than the opening day. The film has collected a distributor share of 3.20 Cr on its third day ie, Sunday taking the first weekend total to 9.05 Cr. Worth share on opening day was 2.90 Cr and the film has easily outscored it on Sunday with 3.20 Cr share. Theatrical rights of the film in the Telugu States are valued at 16 Cr and the crucial test begins today.

Below are the area wise 3 days Shares

Area Day 3 collections Day 2 collections Day 1 Collections Nizam 3.80 Cr 2.45 Cr 1.25 Cr Ceeded 1.10 Cr 0.66 Cr 0.34 Cr UA 1.33 Cr 0.85 Cr 0.48 Cr Guntur 0.66 Cr 0.45 Cr 0.3 Cr East 0.68 Cr 0.47 Cr 0.3 Cr West 0.52 Cr 0.34 Cr 0.22 Cr Krishna 0.63 Cr 0.38 Cr 0.21 Cr Nellore 0.34 Cr 0.25 Cr 0.18 Cr AP/TS 9.06 Cr 5.85 Cr 3.28 Cr ROI 0.65 Cr Overseas 0.90 Cr Worldwide 10.61 Cr