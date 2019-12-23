Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan turns Thief for his Next

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is all set to make his comeback to films soon. He signed two projects and his first one will be the remake of Pink that will be directed by Sriram Venu. Pawan Kalyan was also impressed with a periodic drama that is narrated by Krish and he gave his nod. The pre-production work of the film is currently on. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role of a thief in this periodic drama.

The film is set in the backdrop of Mughal Kings and it narrated about the rule of the Mohammad’s. Pawan plays a thief during their regime in this film. The makers are in plans to erect some massive sets for the film to take the audience back to those old days. Krish is in plans to name the film that comes with the meaning of a thief. With Pawan Kalyan occupied with the shoot of Pink, Krish will have ample time to wrap up the pre-production work. The costumes, sets and weapons are specially designed. AM Rathnam will bankroll this big-budget film that will start rolling from the mid of 2020.