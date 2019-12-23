Join protest against hate, violence unleashed by Modi-Shah :Rahul

Ahead of the Congress protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Rajghat, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday appealed the students and youth to join the protest.

In a tweet Rahul Gandhi said: “Dear Students and youth of India, it’s not good enough just to feel India. At times like these it’s critical to show that you’re India and won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred.

“Join me today at 3 p.m. at Rajghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah.”

The Congress has planned to hold protest at Rajghat against the CAA and NRC. On Sunday, the Gandhi scion attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of destroying the future of the students and youths.

The Congress has come out in support of the students and other aggrieved citizens, and has attacked the government for not listening to the people’s voice.

In fact, the Congress has faced flak over its non participation in the protest against the CAA and NRC.

A day after the violent protest at the Jamia Millia Islamia, Rahul Gandhi had left for South Korea on an official tour.

In his absence his sister Priyanka Gandhi took the centrestage and protested against the government as she joined the symbolic protest against the ‘police brutality against students’ at India Gate on Tuesday. She again joined the protest of students at India Gate on Friday evening, soon after the protest over the CAA and the NRC turned violent near the Delhi Gate area in Daryaganj and a car parked just outside the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s office was torched and other vehicles vandalised.