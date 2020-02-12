Jagan-Modi meet ends but no clarity on Amaravati future

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy could finally meet PM Modi today in Delhi after a long gap of three months. But, it was not clear as to how Modi reacted to Capital shifting issue raised by Jagan and also whether the Kia issue came up in their discussions. The reason for this suspense was that neither Jagan Reddy nor Vijayasai Reddy talked to the media after meeting with Modi. Moreover, there were reports that MPs were not allowed to be with Jagan in the meeting with Modi.

The Telugu media gave different reports. Sakshi briefly said that Jagan pleaded with Modi for special status, Central funds for Polavaram, backward regions and welfare programmes. Unlike before, Sakshi couldn’t show photos or videos of today’s meeting. On the other hand, ABN gave elaborate reports to say that Modi gave a dressing down to Jagan on the issue of growing anti-investment climate. Modi asked Jagan why Kia Motors is leaving Andhra Pradesh and why global companies complained against AP at the Davos economic meet.

The other media are not sensationalising Jagan tour. Whatever, no clarity has emerged whether Modi supported 3 Capitals plan or not. At the same time, there are widespread fears in AP that Jagan will speed up Capital shifting to Vizag in the coming weeks if he gets positive indications from Modi.