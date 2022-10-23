Jagan pushed youth into oblivion, says Yanamala

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member and former minister, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, on Sunday said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, pushed the future of the youth in the State into oblivion.

Ramakrishnudu felt that the YSRCP government in the past three years has only been trying to defend itself from the blunders it has committed and also making every effort to come out of the huge debts. There is absolutely no development in the YSRCP rule, and the welfare schemes are not being implemented at all.

As per the reports submitted by the international organisations, poverty in the State is going up every day and the imbalances in the society too are on the rise, the TDP politburo member said. As Jagan Mohan Reddy is utilising the funds raised through debts for his personal use development is taking a back seat, he felt.

Ramakrishnudu is of the opinion that if they progress well both economically and industrially, the people should bid goodbye to Jagan. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report clearly mentioned that the debt burden on the State is far higher than the permitted levels, he mentioned and asked as to how the government has crossed the limitations. This apart, the government is submitting false accounts to the CAG, he observed.

The Ministers concerned are totally misleading the CAG and other wings with a fear that the government’s misdeeds will get exposed, Ramakrishnudu felt.

There is no revenue for the State and the entire system collapsed, he said adding that the State government is also not taking any measures to increase the resources thus pushing the future of the youth into total uncertainty. This government has no right to continue in power even for a day, Ramakrishnudu felt and wanted the Centre to take proper action on this.

Except issuing warnings to the State proper action has not been initiated yet by the Centre and at least now stringent action be taken against the State government in the interest of the people, Ramakrishnudu added.