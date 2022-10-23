Manohar blames police for rumors against Jana Sena

Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Sunday blamed the Andhra Pradesh police for spreading false news against Jana Sena. He responded to the news reports that the police have alerted the YSR Congress leaders and Ministers about the possible attack on them by the Jana Sena activists.

This news is doing rounds in the state following the attack on Jana Sena office at Tekkali the other day. The news says that the Jana Sena activists are planning to approach the senior leaders of the YSR Congress and the Ministers in the guise of giving representation.

The state intelligence police have received this message from their sources and have alerted the senior leaders and ministers against the possible attack by the Jana Sena activists.

Manohar discounted the news and said that the police were leaking negative and false information against the Jana Sena. He said that the Jana Sena activists would not resort to criminal politics. He also asserted that the Jana Sena activists have not resorted to any sort of criminal activity ever since the party was formed.

Manohar also wondered how the intelligence agency report was leaked if at all it was true. He wanted to know what action that the DGP would take against the police officials for leaking the secret report of the intelligence wing.

The Jana Sena leader asked the police what action they have taken to identify the culprits who attacked the party office at Tekkali. He wondered why the police have not arrested anyone responsible for the attack on the party office.

Manohar advised the state police to stop acting as the political agents of the ruling party. He regretted that the state police officers from the top to bottom were working for the political benefits of the ruling party. He advised the police to stop being the agents of a political party in stead work as the agents of the people.