Jagan regime another tax blow for making more loans

The YCP Government has already announced fixing of meters on agricultural power connections just for meeting the Central guidelines to make 0.25 percent additional loans. Now, the Jagan regime has given another blow to the people by bringing an arbitrary rule for estimating property tax based on the registration values. By implementing this, the AP Government will become eligible for getting another 0.25 percent loans. AP has already faced allegations of surrendering to the Centre on such arbitrary rules.

The civil society organisations have taken strong objection to the latest raise in property tax. If this is implemented from April next year, it is sure to increase the burden on the citizens by over 10 times.

However, the officials are saying that the tax burden will increase just by three to four times. If the new rule really comes into effect, this will have a recurring impact on the people. Every year, the registration values are being increased. Accordingly, the property tax will also go up significantly.

Already, the people were reeling under the financial crisis because of Coronavirus, petrol price hike, higher rates of cement, sand, liquor and so on. The Opposition is alleging that CM Jagan is hell bent on pushing the State into a massive debt trap from which it will never recover in the foreseeable future. Whereas, the YCP leaders are becoming ultra rich.